Ex-Jeopardy Contestant Winston Ngyuen Arrested in Front of His Students

Former Jeopardy contestant and champion turned ex-con Winston Nguyen was recently arrested. Nowadays, he spends his time as a math teacher for an elite, high class Brooklyn private academy St. Ann's School. Ironically, the school is actually where the authorities captured him, in front of a group of his students.

Nguyen wasn't charged at the time. Consequentially, Winston has since been released but is being closely investigated by the city's district attorney in order to press charges. A spokeswoman for the school reveals the Jeopardy contestant is a primary suspect in "an ongoing investigation related to the dissemination of intimate images via social media." Additionally, the school places him on leave.

The head of the school Kenyatte Reid keeps this all close to the chest. The day of Nguyen's arrest, Reid only tells parents vaguely about an arrest and an investigation. Moreover, he only relents days later once they have all the details in order. Ultimately, the school informs parents of "inappropriate sexualized images" being spread and not to contact the former teacher. "This incident is very disturbing to all of us," Reid writes. "We pride ourselves on our amazing faculty and a learning environment rooted in trust."

This Isn't The First Time Jeopardy's Nguyen Has Been Arrested

Nguyen finds himself in trouble with the law for the second time. Firstly, authorities send him to Rikers in 2015 for scamming an elderly couple. A 96-year old blind man and his 92-year old wife hire Winston to help with daily tasks in 2009.

Fast forward to 2015 after his Jeopardy appearance, he allegedly uses the couple's checking and credit accounts to rake in $100,000. In addition, he allegedly writes $200k worth of checks and opens lines of credit in their names. Naturally, Nguyen pleads not guilty to all charges, including identity theft, stolen property, among other things. Eventually, the authorities release him. This time, he's back on the court's radar.