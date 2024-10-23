Ex-guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne Breaks Silence After Getting Shot

Last week, Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, was shot multiple times in what was believed a completely random encounter on October 15 in Las Vegas. However, Lee has come forward and revealed new details surrounding the incident. Apparently, Lee engaged in a verbal confrontation that later turned violent, getting struck three times.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 20, Lee left some details regarding the shooting. "Walking home from our walk Coco and I crossed paths with a couple of thieves," wrote Lee. "Dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths. Standing in a neighbor's driveway checking out his motorcycle."

That is where Lee confronted the thieves with a potentially fatal outcome. "There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn't work out." Previously, Lee revealed other details regarding the shooting itself. "The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me," said Lee.

Recovering From Injuries

The shooter ended up hitting Lee a total of three times. One bullet went through Lee's forearm, one through his foot, and the final went through his back. The last was the most worrying as it broke one of Lee's ribs and damaged one of his lungs. His lung was drained by doctors and later tended to Lee's other minor injuries.

In retrospect, if 15 shots were fired and only three ended up impacting Lee with a non-lethal outcome then he was extremely lucky. "Thank you again for all your concern. A quick update: back home recuperating," said Lee in his latest Facebook post. "A big thanks to those at Sunrise Hospital for taking such good care of me."

Originally, a statement shared by Lee's representative had mentioned that the incident was abrupt, with no intent. "Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours," the original statement read. "As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Jake E. Lee is now recovering in his home as stated above. His dog, Coco, is completely fine.