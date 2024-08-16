Even Keith Richards Was Awestruck By Merle Haggard

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones is the greatest guitarist in the rock and roll ecosphere. Period. He is the epitome, the gold standard, the virtuoso of virtuosos, the senior statesman.

So it's illuminating to know who Keith puts on a pedestal. Interestingly, it's Merle Haggard. Yes, that Merle Haggard!

This fact was confirmed by Whiskey Riff: "Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards, was one of those who admired the Hag."

We jumped in to find out why Keith was thunderstruck by this country music legend.

Keith Richards Performed At A Merle Haggard Tribute Show In 2017

The Event Was In Nashville

Before that show, Keith described meeting Merle 13 years earlier. It sounds like a transcendent moment for him, one that he never forgot. This man who stands at the peak of his craft sounds a bit like a dazzled schoolboy!

"I turn around to my right, and there's this other cat sitting next to me. He's wearing one of those straw Stetsons and a grizzled beard, and he looks at me and gives me a grin and I give him a grin. I get through two more bars of the song, and suddenly I realize it's Merle Haggard. And I almost lost it. You know, I've been sitting next to one of the greats. He turns around and gives me a nod and a wink, and I carry on, I managed to get through the song.

To me, one of your favorites, on of your heroes, maybe a guy you always admired, and you meet him sitting on the next side of the drum riser... damn man, that is the sh*t, you know?"

Yep, we know!

The Context Of That Meeting Of Music Giants Wasn't Too Shabby

There Were Many Other Stars Present

Keith Richards and Merle Haggard met at a rehearsal for a TV program. Kid Rock, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson and others were on hand. The gifted gang was on Willie's Angels & Outlaws record. But it seems like Keith was especially drawn to Merle for the brilliance and uniqueness of his artistry. One incredible musician recognizing another.

When Merle Haggard Died In 2016, Keith Richards Paid Homage To Him

His Gracious Words Appeared In 'Rolling Stone'

After Merle Haggard's death, Keith Richards made his feelings about him poignantly clear in Rolling Stone.

Per Whiskey Riff, this is what he thought: "When Merle broke through, he was akin to Johnny Cash in the starkness of the sound. But it was more melodic. You felt like this guy knew s***. There was a wisdom in it. I still sing and play 'Sing Me Back Home' on the piano. That's my party piece, baby. It's just so real, so touching."