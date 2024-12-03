Even Christmas Ornaments Are Being Recalled: Officials Warn Of Mold Contamination

It turns out that not even Christmas ornaments are sacred these days. With the holiday season here, the last thing you want is a large recall. But alas, here we are. Hallmark is having to recall thousands of its Keepsake Christmas tree ornaments over contamination.

Specifically, the holiday company is recalling its Star Wars-themed Christmas tree ornament of Cad Bane. That character appeared in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett as a villain. Turns out, he's a threat in real life as well but for a different reason.

Buyers have been complaining about mold growth in relation to the Christmas ornaments.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said, "The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure."

Christmas Ornament Recalled

The company received 16 consumer complaints. Buyers found mold on the Christmas ornaments when they took them out of the box. The organization is warning about respiratory health risks. If you own the ornament, then the organization has recommendations.

It said, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it to their Hallmark Gold Crown store or follow the return instructions online at www.hallmark.com to receive a postage paid shipping label for a full refund. Consumers will receive a full refund in the form of original payment. No purchase receipt is required to receive the refund. "

The Hallmark Christmas ornaments featured Cad Bane in a brown hat, jacket, and pants. It was a figure size ornament sold nationwide at stores and online. According to the CPSC, the recall affects 11,000 ornaments. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

In a statement on its website, "Hallmark is committed to the quality and safety of its products. When a voluntary safety recall is announced, we work closely in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and we strongly encourage our customers to participate."

So if you have the ornament then get your money back. Or I guess if you're a collector, you can keep it.