Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker + His Wife Staci Welcome Baby Girl Evangelina

Two huge developments in Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker's life came to light Tuesday (March 9) on social media. He's definitely back with his wife Staci Felker, and the couple recently welcomed its first child, a baby girl named Evangelina Hartford Felker.

"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," reads Staci's post. "He's here to introduce our first born."

The accompanying Instagram posts show the country music singer-songwriter sporting a quarantine mustache.

The news backs up 2020 reports that Evan and Staci were happily back together, with Evan finding sobriety since the Turnpike Troubadours went on an indefinite hiatus in 2019.

"The past year has been some of the best moments and best parts of my life," Felker told Josh Crutchmer, the author of Red Dirt: Roots Music, Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere (as quoted by Rolling Stone). "First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery. And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me."

The former Staci Nelson filed for divorce in early 2018, with People reporting the couple was divorced by August. Rumors at the time linked Evan romantically to country singer Miranda Lambert. Evan was on the road at the time with Lambert and her fellow Nashville stars Little Big Town.

US Weekly and other outlets reported that the Felkers were trying to have a baby before their split.

In late February, Evan returned to the stage, joining the Teague Brothers Band at a charity event in Beaumont, Texas.

No word on baby Evangelina's birthday.