Escort Live-Streamed Her Own Mother's Murder, Claims Insanity

A Bay Area woman named Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 29, was charged with the murder of her mother Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco, 55. Beltran stabbed Olivia to death on January 2024 and live-streamed it via Facebook. Months later, Beltran has now added an insanity plea to her original not-guilty plea.

The change took place during a court appearance on Thursday, September 26. Judge Geoffrey Howard - Marin County Superior Court - ordered Beltran to be evaluated by psychiatrists. They will assess Beltran and determine if she meets the legal requirements to be declared insane. If requirements are met, she will be admitted to a mental health treatment facility.

Back in January, Beltran savagely stabbed her mother on their San Rafael balcony while live streaming on Facebook. Viewers who were unfortunate to witness the murder quickly reported her to the San Rafael Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, police busted through the door after Beltran failed to respond said that they found Beltran "holding a knife in her hand, standing next to a stabbed female victim, and her clothes soaked in blood."

A Broken Home

Reports have said that Beltran visited the Santa Rosa Police Station the very same day of her mother's murder to retrieve her impounded car. Police mentioned that they noticed that Beltran had "some mental health issues." Before live-streaming the murder, a video was posted to social media that showed Olivia begging Beltran to calm down

Olivia was still alive when officers arrived at the scene, but she would later succumb to her injuries and be pronounced dead afterward in the hospital. Beltran was arrested and has been kept in custody at the Marin County Jail since January 8.

According to Mercury News, Tonantzyn Oris Beltran has had a history of alcohol and drug abuse since the age of 4. "Drugs gave me escape, relief, false happiness, they were like a self-medicating bandage," Beltran said.

"I was homeless for a while, because I felt very hateful toward my mother. I did not know where that came from," she stated regarding her mother. "But I couldn't change that feeling, even though she seems like a saint and always loved me immensely."