Nashville's Historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop to Close

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop, a staple of Nashville's Lower Broadway since 1947, is set to close its doors this spring. According to a statement from Honky Tonk Circus, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop and the David McCormick Company, the building and business will be sold.

"It's with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop -- building and business -- will be sold," the statement reads. "Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it's now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate."

The store was opened by country legend Ernest Tubb in 1947. For decades the shop has been a beacon for both Music City residents and tourists. It was the original home of the long-running radio show The Midnite Jamboree before it moved to Texas Troubadour Theatre on Music Valley Drive.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop was also a valued performance venue for country stars, from frequent Tubb collaborator Loretta Lynn to Kacey Musgraves.

According to their statement, Honky Tonk Circus, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop and the David McCormick Company remain committed to preserving country music history.

"We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this Spring," the statement reads. "Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music."