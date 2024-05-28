Eric Trump Draws Controversy Over Memorial Day Post

Eric Trump, son of the former US president, really knows how to spark outrage on one of Americans' favorite day. From a vague, engagement baiting X (formerly known as Twitter) account, they post a picture of the Trump family altogether. They caption, "The family that gave up everything to Save America. Thank You!"

Eric promptly decides to indulge this anonymous account. Flaunted by American flag emojis, he replies, "And we'll do it again!"

?????? https://t.co/i593rwYHT8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 24, 2024

Reactions to Trump's Twitter Post

This obviously did not go over well, particularly with the proud and patriotic. The main argument at play is how it was posted in bad taste. On a day dedicated to fallen troops and US veterans all over the country, Eric makes it all about himself. Most notably, the family has no stock in the US military. None of them have ever served. They are the beneficiaries of their sacrifices. It's definitely a surefire way to stir people up.

One person in particular took issue to this post. Former US Representative and Air Force Lieutenant Adam Kinzinger replies to the whole debacle in strong offense. "I wasn't going to tweet anything political this weekend, but i have to make an exception for this," he prefaces in his tweet. "Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with 'Benedict Arnold' and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend. You don't know the first thing about service you child."

Similarly, there are plenty of other Americans reacting in disgust to Eric Trump's post. Former Army sergeant Aquilino Gonell also has personal stakes in this. He comments, "The grift from this family never ends. Stolen valor. Claiming to have served the country without being in the military. How many years in service or # of deployment you all have? FYI, Taking part in the events leading up to J6 doesn't count as military service."

Additionally, reactions from the common American reflect these words from former service members. This person is struck by this post in particular. "The families that gave up everything for this country have family members buried at Arlington," they say. "How tone deaf can you be? It's Memorial Day weekend, FFS!! We are remembering those who actually did give it all. Even for a Trump, this is shockingly awful."