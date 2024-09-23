'Modern Family'Star Slams Hollywood

Eric Stonestreet has come out swingin' against Hollywood. The Modern Family star made his feelings absolutely clear about Tinseltown in a recent installment of In Depth with Graham Bensinger via the New York Post. He now lives in Kansas City, which is geographically and culturally very, very far from the legendary entertainment industry hub, at least according to Stonestreet.

Heading out west to L.A. from his home for gigs seems to clarify for him the best - and the worst - of Hollywood.

The apparent insincerity of some of the people there seems to irk Stonestreet.

"What I realized it does is it highlights everything great about our business, the entertainment business. And it highlights all the douchebaggery of our business. It amplifies it. Because I'm here, I'm dealing with people from here, and I'm going into the store and having all these authentic, real moments, and then I go to Hollywood, and you're reminded of some of the types of people that you deal with."

There Were Some Aspects Of Hollywood That Stonestreet Apparently Found Palatable

Getting Deferential Treatment Because He's Famous Seems To Be Acceptable

Stars in Hollywood get treated like, well, stars. People bow to them, want to please them, and try to make life as snag-free as possible for them. It is an unreal existence but it ain't all bad. Eric Stonestreet evidently knows that.

"But then you're also offered fruit on a big board. 'Would you like some lychee and kiwi, sir?' It's like, oh, yeah, this is what's great about Hollywood ... So, it's really fun. It just amplifies it. It's like, leaving [Kansas City] and going back and doing something is almost more fun than it was living there, doing it."

Stonestreet Doesn't Envision A 'Modern Family' Reboot Happening Anytime In The Future

His Reply When Asked About It Was Decidedly Skeptical

"I don't think it's potential anymore," was Stonestreet's answer when questioned about a possible new incarnation of the popular sitcom. According to him, the network powers-that-be seem to have nixed that idea.

"Well, they had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse [Tyler Ferguson] and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No.' They just said, 'We don't want to do it.'"

That reportedly didn't sit too well with him, Ferguson, and Lloyd.

"I think it hurt Jesse and I's feelings. I think it hurt Chris Lloyd's feelings."

Eric Stonestreet Thinks COVID Seems To Have Ultimately Upended Hopes For A 'Modern Family' Return

Stonestreet reportedly said that he believes the Modern Family cast would have considered coming back to the show after a yearlong break. But then COVID intervened.

"I think everyone would have kept going a year away from being done with the show. You give everybody a year's time to be like, 'Do you wanna go back?' Everybody says yes. And maybe even ABC at the time would have been like, 'Yeah, come back, come back, come back.' Because the world shut down and everything was different... I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old, old, old guys, or something like that, that didn't seem worthy of keeping those characters going."

At least they are still going in reruns and in our hearts!