Eric Mabius Has Starred in Nearly 20 Hallmark Movies

Actor Eric Mabius has built a successful career appearing in both motion pictures and television shows, and having appeared in nearly 20 Hallmark Channel movies, he is one of the network's biggest TV movie stars.

Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Eric Harry Timothy Mabius got his start in entertainment by attending Sarah Lawrence College in New York as a film theory major. He earned his first film role in 1995 in the Todd Solondz-directed movie, Welcome To The Dollhouse. More film roles soon followed, including roles in Black Circle Boys, The Minus Man, Cruel Intentions, The Crow: Salvation and Resident Evil. Mabius also has a fair share of television acting experience, with TV gigs including Chicago Hope, Party of Five, CSI: Miami, The Client List, Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods and more. He has had recurring roles in shows such as The L Word, The O.C., Outcasts, and Chicago Fire, and most notably, he played the part of Daniel Meade in Emmy-winning, ABC show, Ugly Betty, from 2006 to 2010.

In addition to his already-packed résumé full of TV shows and movies, Mabius is also one of the kings of TV movies. Early, non-Hallmark movies which starred Mabius include Dancing at the Harvest Moon, Voodoo Moon and A Christmas Wedding (a Lifetime movie which also stars Sarah Paulson). From 2012 on, however, Mabius starred almost exclusively in Hallmark movies. His first was the 2012 flick, How To Fall In Love, in which Mabius plays an awkward accountant who takes dating lessons. After this movie came Reading, Writing & Romance in 2013, which stars Mabius as a struggling actor who teaches high school to make a living.

Mabius continued his career in Hallmark movies by playing main character of Oliver O'Toole in 2013's Signed, Sealed, Delivered. In the film, Mabius leads a group of postal workers who work to deliver mysterious lost mail to recipients. These delayed mailings often carry big consequences, including solving crimes, bringing lovers together and more. Soon after the first movie was released, the show was adapted into a 10-episode TV show.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered then became a long series for Hallmark, and the network released 12 more films during a seven-year span. Other movies in the series include Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love, The Impossible Dream, One in a Million, Lost Without You, Higher Ground, Home Again and The Road Less Travelled. The last of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered series, The Vows We Have Made, was released in 2021. Mabius also starred in two other Holiday-themed Hallmark movies in 2018 and 2019: Welcome To Christmas and It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

As for his personal life, Mabius married Ivy Sherman, whom he knew in high school, in 2006. They have two children, Maxfield Elliot and Rylan Jaxson.

