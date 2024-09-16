Eric Church Stands By His Controversial Stagecoach Performance

Eric Church is reflecting on his controversial Stagecoach performance. And well, the singer couldn't really be bothered.

Speaking with Whiskey Riff, Church says that he appreciated headlines such as the one that said he committed career suicide. He said, "Would it surprise you to say good?" in reference to how he felt.

Ultimately Church said he was happy with he performance. He said, "It still comes back to the performance. I was happy with the performance. I was proud of us for going into a situation like that and doing something different."

The singer wanted to challenge himself as an artist. He said, "The more the artist is engaged, the more they're challenged, the better show the fans are going to get. That's what makes a one-of-a-kind show. Otherwise, I would have went out and played my show, got paid, flown back to Nashville..."

He also said, "I think it's going to be a defining moment of my career."

Meanwhile, Church also opened up about how he developed the idea for his performance. He said he drew on his own religion and experiences.

Eric Church Talks Performance

He said, "I was thinking about my journey. I started out 7, 8 years old, Baptist church in North Carolina."

Church added, "And I was honestly sitting on my couch one day and just started moving through hymns and then I started moving through soul stuff, started moving to covers, and I worked my way through my musical journey and I thought, 'Ok, that would be kind of interesting if we never stopped.'"

Church said he viewed the performance as one creative project.

He said, "I don't view the Stagecoach set as songs. I view it as one piece of work. And you're really kinda going back in time musically. We're using voice and we're using my guitar, and we're going to go in front of 80,000 people, where everything before that has been as big of a bombast as you can get, and we're going to be the opposite of that. We're going to take it back to the genesis of music, where this all started. At a church piano, with a choir."

He also added, "You really get to look at musically what made me the artist I am. And it just started to germinate as an idea."