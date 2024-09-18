Eric Church Reveals What He Considers His Most Underrated Song

Eric Church is taking a look back at what he consider his most underrated song. The artist has a number of hits, but he feels this one flew under the radar.

"Kill a Word" got overshadowed by "Mr. Misunderstood" and "Record Year" when Church dropped the song on his 2016 album Mr. Misunderstood. However, the singer felt it was the best time to put out the song. It was inspired by the 2016 Presidential Election, so it was very much a product of its time.

Church told Rolling Stone he didn't know if there would be another golden opportunity to drop the song.

He said, "I would have regretted not putting out 'Kill a Word,' and let this season pass, not knowing if I would get a chance again where it was this relevant, this timely."

Fast forward to 2024, and Church decided to re-release the track. Maybe, it will find more appreciation the second time around. The singer is dropping it once again during a time of political discord in the country. Church considers the tacks one of the smartest songs he ever got to record.

Eric Church Talks Song

He said about the song, "'Kill A Word' is probably the smartest song I've ever been involved with. My involvement didn't start until a little later in the song. By the time I got, Jeff Hyde and Luke Dick had pretty much gotten this thing on the tracks."

He continued, "And I just thought it was so smart that you took all these words - hate words, negative words - and you talked about killing them. It was just a unique way to turn a phrase. Just very smart and I was fired up about this one when I first heard it."

Check out the song below and see if you agree:

"If I could kill a word and watch it die

I'd poison never, shoot goodbye

Beat regret when I felt I had the nerve

I'd pound fear to a pile of sand

Choke lonely out with my bare hands

I'd hang hate so that it can't be heard

If I could only kill a word."