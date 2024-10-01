Eric Church Reveals How Kris Kristofferson Saved His Career

The impact Kris Kristofferson has within the country music industry can never be understated. From his work with the Highwaymen to his ventures into film, his fingerprints will remain forever. For Eric Church, he argues that he wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the country icon and one of his best songs.

Recently, country music legend and A Star is Born actor Kris Kristofferson passed away at 88 years old. The industry wails in grief upon the news and many reflect on his impact and influence today. One of those people is Eric Church, who emphasizes how important he is towards his growth as an artist and a man. He takes to Twitter to eulogize his late friend. "The ultimate life well lived. Thank you for being a beacon of light in a darkening world. You were my hero and my role model. And even then, you managed to exceed my expectations when you became my friend. So long Captain. Till we meet again," he tweets.

Eric Church Remembers How One Kris Kristofferson Song Kept Him From Giving Up

Additionally, Eric recalls at a concert in 2016 how a Kris Kristofferson song saved his career and his life. One meeting in particular really slams Church's confidence at the time and it leaves him on the brink of quitting. I had a rough time in Nashville, like a lot of people that get told 'no' a lot. And I'd played that game where, if I get told 'no' one more time, I'm out of here," he explains. "I went into this particular meeting knowing that this was going to be the meeting where it all happens. I remember I played probably half a song and the guy started waving and he goes, 'I don't know where you're from, I don't know much about you. But I'd go back there.'

Then, Eric drunkenly plays To Beat The Devil by Kris Kristofferson later on that evening. The writing in the song details his exact experience. Consequently, it convinces Church to stay in town one more day before packing for North Carolina. Miraculously, he gets a publishing deal the next day, jumpstarting his career in country music. Afterwards, he covers the song for the crowd to hear.