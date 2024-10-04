Eric Church Releases A New Song In Tribute To North Carolina Helene Victims – Take A Listen

The devastation in North Carolina that Hurricane Helene left behind is so apocalyptic that people on the ground say it is hard to grasp. Days after the storm passed, the struggle to recover even to a small degree continues. Massive disruption of everyday life is typical. The death toll is at least 215 as of October 4, per NBC News, and most likely will keep rising. The whereabouts of at least hundreds more are still unclear. Getting basic necessities like food and water has been very challenging for many. It seems as if only Hurricane Katrina almost 20 years ago can compare with Helene's fury. In response, Eric Church has released a new song in tribute to those who are bravely coping with the storm's aftermath. For Church, this is personal because North Carolina is where he's from.

The song is titled "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)." Per Taste Of Country, some of the lyrics go like this: "In your darkest hour / Baby I'll come runnin' / In your darkest hour / Baby I'm not too weak / Baby, don't give up / I'll do anything in my power / To take a even a minute off your darkest hour."

What does Eric Church have to say about this song? Here is more about it!

Eric Church Truly Feels For Those Who Have Been Touched By Helene's Wrath

He Recognizes The 'Dire' Emergency That Exists Now In North Carolina

Church said, "There are places that are just biblically gone. These are our family members, they're our friends, they're our neighbors — and they're in dire need of help." For that reason, "all of his publishing royalties" will be going to residents of North Carolina.

He continued, "I had this song that I'd written, and the line that struck me in light of the recent devastation was 'I'll come running,' because there are a lot of people out there right now who are in their darkest hour and they need people to come running. We were going to wait to release music until next year, but it just didn't feel right to wait with this song. Sometimes you give songs their moment and sometimes they find their own moment."

Additionally, Church's charity, the Chief Cares Fund, will also reportedly be assisting with hurricane relief.

Bravo, Eric Church, for pitching in and doing what you can to aid people who really need help now.