Eric Church Moves Alan Jackson To Tears With “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow" ACM Honors Performance

Alan Jackson was honored in major ways during the 17th ACM Honors ceremony. Jackson, a living country icon without equal, has lived up to his legend time and again over the decades of his storied career. Eric Church acknowledged and honored Jackson's legacy with a soulful rendition of Jackson's "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." The performance actually made Jackson tear up -- as it did many people in the audience!

"Thank you, Eric. That was a very cool rendition of ol' 'Neon Rainbow.' Got a little new life to her, that was wonderful, thank you," Jackson said as he accepted his Poet of the Year award after Church's performance. "I've always put songwriting at the top of my list when it comes to making music and hearing that song tonight, that made me tear up back there... it was such a soulful rendition but it brought back a lot of memories. Jim McBride and I wrote that song almost 40 years ago down on Music Row."

Jackson is an old-school creative who believes in the grueling but rewarding struggles and triumphs that come with creation. It's a moment worthy of one of country's best and brightest.

Meanwhile, the audience reception, while warm overall, was certainly more critical than I expected!



At least everyone in the audience at the show liked it!