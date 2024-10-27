Eric Church Lays Out Plan to Build 100 Homes for Hurricane Helene Survivors

An artist or a celebrity's relationship with their fame and their audience all depends on their values. It can quickly become very easy to grow a bit selfish and insular with their funds. However, that really demonstrates how money and power can cause people to become inhuman and disconnected from their fellow person. For Eric Church, he's always looking for ways to give back to his home state of North Carolina. Sometimes, it's as simple as a quiet donation. However, now, he's going above and beyond what we come to expect from celebrities.

Recently, Church hosts a huge show alongside Luke Combs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, they raise money to provide aid for those ravaged by the effects of Hurricane Helene. Additionally, Eric releases "Darkest Hour," a song where all proceeds from the song go directly to the state of North Carolina. Usually, the kind gestures stop there, where an artist uses their art to help people. Instead, the country singer announces A Blueprint for the Blue Ridge. The initiative would provide homes for anyone without a home after the brutal hurricane.

Eric Church Details How He Plans to Build 100 Homes for Anyone Without a Home After Hurricane

Eric details his thought process behind the Blue Ridge initiative. Moreover, he explains why it's important to give back to the community directly. "Any time a community needs help, it's always the community next door that comes running to help. And there are no communities next door. They've all been devastated. So we've made it our mission at Chief Cares that we're going to be the community next door," Church says. "We're going to go and keep those people in their community, put a roof over their head, let 'em interact with their community, let 'em be a part of their community, and let 'em help rebuild the community."

Lastly, Eric says that 100 homes is merely the initial goal. In addition, he hopes this game plan allows for the rebuild of community and business within the affected regions. "It goes way beyond 100 homes. I hope it's a lot of homes. A lot more than 100 homes. I hope it's about building the businesses and building the community back. That's what we're committing to at Chief Cares, and we would love your help," Church states.