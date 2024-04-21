Eric Church Fan Gets Arrested Over Allegedly Trying To Get An Autograph From Singer At Bar

One Eric Church fan got more than he bargained for. Instead of an autograph from the singer, the fan ended up going to jail to spend time in the slammer.

According to Scoop Nashville, 21-year-old Brody Goins wanted an autograph from Church. Church had been at his Nashville bar Chief's on Friday night. The 21-year-old decided to stake out the back alleyway door in hope of catching Church as he left the bar. Security reportedly noticed Goins outside the bar and got police involved. They stated that Church had no plans to sign autographs and wanted to make a quick exit for the evening.

The incident reportedly happened around 11:05 p.m. Police approached Goins and his friend, explaining that the building's security wanted them to move away from the door and a nearby vehicle. Church wanted to leave. However, Goins stood his ground against police, citing he was in a public area. Whether that is true or not is unknown. Goins explained he was hoping to get an autograph and picture with Church, but security reiterated that Church wasn't signing autographs.

Security deemed Goins to be a medium-level threat. Goins refused to leave his spot asking to speak with the officers' supervisor because he said he wasn't committing a crime. The officers' sergeant informed Goins that he was obstructing the passageway. As a result, police hauled Goins to jail and booked him. They held him on a $1000 bond.

Eric Church Says Bar Is A Place For Fans

Previously, Church claimed that his bar was a place for fans to celebrate and to be welcome. He kicked off his bar by giving away parts of the bar — bricks to thousands of fans. The bar "was built to be the home of the Church Choir," his fan club.

"You've helped me build my career brick by brick, and I want the whole world to know that the building is yours," Church told his fans. "This is not just another club downtown. This is our house. I've been involved in every step of restoring this historic building into a place we can call our own and, because you've been with me every step of my career, I'm proud to dedicate a physical brick of the Chief's building to each and every one of you."

He also said that "once Chief's opens, it's not mine anymore. It belongs to the Choir — It belongs to the fans. It belongs to the patrons — It belongs to the stories they create there." Well, Goins might disagree.