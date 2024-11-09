Eric Church Explains What Makes Country So Patriotic

Country music loves their U.S. military troops deeply. For them, it represents the freedom that America strives for at its best ideals. Their fight, their sacrifice for the U.S. government is some of the most noble work that you could do as a citizen of your country. Not everyone has the heart or the mind to do so. What better way to honor them than through a country song? Eric Church knows this intrinsic feeling well and takes the opportunity to show his gratitude once more.

Recently, Church shared a message via his label UMG Nashville ahead of Veteran's Day. There, he gives his thanks to those serving the United States and explains his deep admiration for them. Moreover, he explains how he believes country music is the best vessel to express his patriotism. ""What I respect and admire is the sacrifice that those guys and girls go through for us to live the way they want to live too. I just think that I'm proud for our format. I'm proud for the music, that that's something we stand by when not sure other ones do as much," Eric says.

"I mean, not that they're not patriotic, I just think that's really something that we make a focal point. And just, I'm proud to be involved in that. And again, I'm very thankful for the sacrifice that those guys endure and it's something that's always been very important to me and always will be," Eric concludes.

Eric Church Shows Love to The Military and His Community

Additionally, Eric Church is known to look out for his local community as well. As vital as the military is, the show continues because of the activity amongst the community. That's why he's currently looking to rebuild 100 homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in North Carolina. "It goes way beyond 100 homes. I hope it's a lot of homes. A lot more than 100 homes. I hope it's about building the businesses and building the community back. That's what we're committing to at Chief Cares, and we would love your help," Church emphasizes.

Similarly, the label also shares messages from other country music stars as well. Take Dierks Bentley, who shares a similar notion to Eric Church. "The one thing that I think country music fans and certainly singers, I think what we all really can appreciate and think about a lot about is the soldiers and their families," he says. "Preparing for battle, actually being in battle, being wounded in battle, sometimes dying in battle. And so this country obviously would not exist without those courageous men and women and our future depends upon them."