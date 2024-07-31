Eric Church Explains How Toby Keith Saved His Career

Sometimes, all you need is a second chance. Then, you can knock it out of the park and silence any skepticism that comes your way. Eric Church experiences firsthand how much it means when someone gives you the opportunity to shine.

Recently, Eric Church speaks and performs a couple songs at the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute concert in Nashville. There, he recalls what Toby Keith means to him. Moreover, he argues that there is no Eric Church today if it wasn't for him. "About 15 years ago, I was starting my career, and we were having a hard time getting anybody in country music to let us come play shows with 'em. And Toby Keith was the guy that called and said 'Hey, why don't you come play shows with me?' And there is no way I'm standing here today if it wasn't for Toby Keith," the 'Hell of a View' singer says.

Toby Keith Gives Eric Church an Opportunity When No One Else Would

Eric Church gaining the Toby Keith gig back then comes on the heels of a disastrous run on the road with Rascal Flatts. During the Me & My Gang tour in 2006, Church was rubbing people the wrong way. He plays far too loudly. He takes liberties and goes past his set times, causing the show to run behind. Everyone warns Eric to chill out.

Stubbornly, he persists at a show at Madison Square Garden. It's a huge venue and a big opportunity. Everybody is going to hear some Eric Church that night. However, Rascal Flatts had enough by this point and they boot him in favor of the young upstart Taylor Swift.

Eric Church certainly tries to blaze his own trail with his Me and Myself tour. But the experience with Rascal Flatts floats around the industry and it makes it hard for him to land another major tour as an opener. That is, until Toby Keith came along. Come 2011, the 'Courtesy of the Red White and Blue' icon secures Eric a spot on his Locked & Loaded tour. There's no telling where Church is today without that grace extended to him.