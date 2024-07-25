Eric Church Accepts Fan’s Challenge To Play Morgan Wallen’s "Man Made A Bar"

Eric Church initially looked like he was going to sidestep this unexpected challenge. A fan issued a tricky one to him when he performed in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, at Country Thunder by asking him to do a song by Morgan Wallen called "Man Made A Bar."

Wallen recorded it alongside Church. It scored big for Wallen, securing the top position on Billboard's country charts in two neighboring countries - Canada and America. Church and Wallen got together and performed it for the Country Music Association Awards last year.

The problem was that Church, being gentlemanly, felt uneasy about doing it, perhaps thinking it might seem like he was claiming it as his own. He told the fan, "I don't do that. It's not my song." So there!

The Fan Did Not Back Off

She Teased Eric Church A Little, Which Made The Crowd Laugh

The fan wouldn't let the issue drop, however. Maybe she doesn't belong to the Church Choir! She simply said to Church, "You don't know how to play it."

Well, she certainly wouldn't let him off the hook, would she!

Church clapped back, "True. But it's still not my (expletive) song."

How Did Eric Church Handle The Impasse With This Persistent Fan?

He Ended Up Performing The Song

Church finally gave in, saying, "This is for her a__ right here." He started off a bit rocky. "I still don't know how to play it. I'll figure it out."

Whiskey Riff reported that Church stumbled a bit over the words, but he resolutely did not throw in the proverbial towel. He definitely got the hang of the song at last.

Social media users had a field day talking about it. Someone wrote on TikTok, "Whoever she was she knew exactly what to say to get him to play it or die!"

A brief recap of the incident even made it onto Church's web site, which said, "It was the type of entirely unscripted moment that makes an Eric Church show so good - and exactly the type of moment for which no one could prepare."

That's what makes concerts so much fun, right?