Employee Mysteriously Dies At Meat Packing Plant In Arizona

No one wants to die at work, especially at the end of their shift. But this is what happened to one meat-packing worker. He collapsed and then died at his job in a meat packing plant in Arizona. The case was not due to anything disgusting like getting caught in a mincer or anything like that. Instead, he ended up suffering a medical emergency. Even so, the death is being investigated by police.

Videos by Wide Open Country

55-year-old Eduardo Hernandez was working his shift at the JBS beef plant in Tolleson on Wednesday when he collapsed. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but he was declared dead on site. The emergency services did their best to save the man's life, but Hernandez ended up passing away at the scene.

Despite no foul initially being suspected the Tolleson Police Department spokesman Lt. Lee Garrett said, "The cause of death can't be released until the autopsy which will be within the next 48 hours." More information has not yet been released about the employee's death.

Heartwarming Messages For The Meat Packing Plant Death

Eduardo Hernandez, originally from Mexico, left behind some distraught family and friends. His social media page was filled with messages of condolence. His sister left a tribute to her deceased brother. "Forever in my heart brother. Eduardo Reyes Hernandez, you leave us a great pain. I have no words. I love you so much. Only God knows why he sends these tests so hard, I'll miss you forever my little brother." Of course, he will be missed.

The employee was married and had worked for the meat packing plant for 20 years.

The meat packing plant killed two birds with one stone in their tactfully posted message. In a statement to ABC15, they said "JBS Tolleson is saddened by the death of a long-time team member that was unrelated to work." In a move of marketing genius, they both humanized themselves and freed themselves of blame in only one sentence.

To double down on their condolences, they let everyone from the first shift of the day go home. But, of course, come lunchtime, the meat-packing machine grinds back into life. The industry slows for no man, living or dead. The ghosts of dead employees add to the flavor of the meat.