Emmys Viewers Blast Jelly Roll's Song Choice For 2024 In Memoriam Segment As "Inappropriate"

No one is denying Jelly Roll is a great performer, but some Emmys viewers took issue with his song choice for the 2024 In Memoriam segment.

It's the segment that honors all of those who died over the past year in TV and entertainment. For such a heavy topic, you want a song that carries weight. But Jelly Roll's song choice proved a bit too heavy for some viewers.

He chose to sing his popular hit "I'm Not Okay."

He said of the choice, "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic."

He continued, "I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year. If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it's O.K. to not always be O.K."

However, that song deals with depression, suicidal thoughts, and darkness. Some felt that it was inappropriate given the real-life tragedies.

Jelly Roll Called Out For Song Choice

One viewer wrote, "Please don't ever honor my memory while Jelly Roll sings on a national stage."

Another wrote, "Watching the Emmy's last night and I'm still dead at them basically saying here's everyone that has died and singing in their honor is 'jelly roll' like what is a jelly roll what is that name."

Another wrote, "Was Jelly Roll's Song for the Emmys 'In Memoriam' Segment Inappropriate?" Yet another wrote, "Jelly Roll is singing a song about suicide over an In Memoriam of people who mostly did not die by choice."

Still another wrote, "I don't mean disrespect to Jelly Roll (which already feels ironic) but choosing to sing a song about depression, suicidal thoughts and hanging on is a curious choice for the "in memoriam" section of The Emmys. Did I miss something with the way these folks passed?"

Not everyone was a critic. Some seemed to enjoy the tribute. One wrote, "Thought this was a lovely tribute, especially for those of us who've lost someone & know the heartbreaking struggle that can mean for those of us left behind."

Another wrote, "Such ugliness, at least Jelly Roll brings love, kindness and a beauty into this world, maybe you ought to try and do the same."