Emmy Russell Makes Her Next Move After 'American Idol' Elimination

Emmy Russell is making a huge splash in her journey towards country stardom.

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter is taking the Grand Ole Opry stage tonight. With tickets available now, this puts her in the company of Nashville's greatest and hottest. Anyone who matters in country music performs at the venue. From recent stars like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll to your icons like Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood, it's vital to test your merit at the Opry. Emmy has a chance to prove herself.

This could be a massive break in a potentially lucrative music career for her. She's easily the biggest name out to come out of the last season's cast of contestants. It definitely helps that she has country royalty in her blood. It is practically her birthright to at least have a role within the industry. Whether it's fair or not, it gives a distinct advantage. It's easy to sell Emmy as an artist that continues the rich legacy of her grandmother.

Emmy Russell's Name Recognition Didn't Promise Anything

It's very easy to cry about nepotism. The recognition and the narrative potency makes it seem like success is akin to manifest destiny. Historically, this isn't always the case. Think back to Billy Joel's daughter. Or you can look at the modest success of Jaden and Willow Smith. The family alone isn't promising you number 1 hits. The work needs to be done. Russell saw that first hand.

Her judges were quick to emphasize this point during her American Idol run. One of the judges, Luke Bryan, expresses the importance of honesty when dealing with contestants like Russell. ""At the end of the day, we have to be honest, because America's watching," he says. "I think if we start sending people through just because they have a connection with any form of music or if there's somebody famous — if we start sending people through that don't seem like they're worthy of it, I think that America will call us out on that."

This turned out to be the case. If it was supposed to be a red carpet experience for the singer, she would've trounced through the competition. The thing is, you can't be too obvious about it and frankly, there were more notable singers. But if she impresses on one of country music's biggest stages, she's guaranteed to catch the eyes of several industry execs.