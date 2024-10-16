Where Is Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Now After ‘American Idol’?

Sometimes you wonder what happens to people who compete on shows like American Idol after their run ends. Do they continue to sing professionally? Are they still seeking their big break? If they get voted off early, does it sour them on singing as a career? We were curious about the destiny of one former Idol competitor, Emmy Russell. Russell was on season 22 of the show. She hung in there all the way to the top five, but was eliminated before she got to the final three. Where is Russell, a 25-year-old phenom who is the granddaughter of legendary singer Loretta Lynn, now?

According to The Tennessean, "Throughout the Idol process, America fell in love with Emmy Russell's earnestness, her honesty and her spritely, airy voice." She came back to Nashville after being in Hollywood for two months. Her journey since then has been an interesting one indeed.

Emmy Russell Took A Break From Music For Four Years To Be A Missionary

She Went To Hawaii And Brazil

Per the outlet, Russell said, "I literally threw away music for like six years. And then I came back two years after my mission. I was like, 'I think I'm gonna do this.'"

Loretta Lynn's Death Convinced Russell To Jump Back Into Music

Lynn Was 90 When She Passed Away In October 2022

Russell's famous grandmother encouraged her to explore her aptitude for music. Russell recalled that Lynn said, ""Why are you running? Don't go to Brazil, don't go to Kona (Hawaii), God gave you a tool. Don't bury it, use it."

Before Lynn died, Russell says she told her that she was going to commit herself to music as a career. "You know, she always really believed in me." Having such a colossal figure in the music industry behind her was a big inspiration to Russell.

She Dropped A Single Called 'Skinny' In August 2023

It Got The Attention Of 'American Idol'

The folks at Idol got wind of Russell's single and invited her to audition. She had never contemplated the idea, but she went for it, taking the stage 15 times to sing tubes by established performers like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

Two songs in particular that Russell performed on the show were especially dear to her - "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "Skinny." Of the latter, she said,"I just think that it's my story. Growing up, getting picked on, having an eating disorder....you're feeling those pressures to look a certain way. I just want to be skinny."

Russell also sang with Wynonna Judd on Idol. They sang Lynn's 1971 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter," together.

She Was Voted Off 'Idol' On May 12

Russell Is Grateful For The Experience

Looking back, Russell says she got a lot from her time on Idol. "I was really grateful for the show. I think I've got everything that I needed to receive."

She added, "I feel like some people can lose themselves in the process, but I really feel like I've been finding more of myself during the show."

Russell Has Been Busy Building Her Music Resume

She Dropped Another Single In May

Russell dropped a single this spring called "Redemption." She also had plans to appear at the Grand Ole Opry.

We wish Emmy Russell the best in her post-Idol career!