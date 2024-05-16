Emmy Russell Announces First Song After 'American Idol' Elimination And It's Just In Time For The ACM Awards

Emmy Russell is already planning her next career move after getting eliminated off American Idol. The singer announced her first song, and it's dropping Thursday night in time for the ACM Awards. Well, a little after it actually.

Russell made the announcement on social media, writing, "My song 'Redemption,' comes out tonight at 11pm CT/ 9pm PT/ 12am ET." In response, several fans lit up and shared their excitement.

One person wrote, "I love love love you you're so beautiful and a beautiful singer. I sure hope we hear more of you. You were the one I cheered for all the way. I cried when you did not make the final 3. But that's ok. You're going places in life. Just like your nanny did."

Another wrote, "Congratulations!! You have a future for sure! I love your voice and wholeheartedness-so hard to find these days." Yet another wrote, "You did a great job. You approached this venture with poise and class. We voted for you. Not because you are Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, but because you are Emmy Russell. You'll have a long successful career."

Emmy Russell Talks Road Ahead

After getting eliminated, Russell isn't sweating it. She said it's all part of a greater plan. "I didn't make Top 3, but that's part of — that was God's plan," she said. "Before I got eliminated, I think God told me, he was like, 'Emmy, you're not gonna be chosen by America, but I chose you."

She continued, "It's like whenever a boy is like, 'I don't wanna go out with you anymore.' And you're like, 'OK, but I know I'm loved."

Russell said she was embracing what comes next."Don't run from rejection or pain, and facing hard things ... " she said. "I sang 'The Climb' from Miley Cyrus, and I really think that she says it best. Sometimes you're gonna have to lose ... it's the climb. The climb is Abraham's promised land ... the promise is the climb with God."

Previously, Russell also shared some advice that she got from her grandmother Loretta Lynn! She said, "While performing I would sing one song everyone knew, which was 'If I Die Young' [by The Band Perry]. And then I'd sing an original song. Memaw always told me to do that 'cause everyone wants to sing along with you. But then if you want to share your heart, do that too, but not too much. That's her advice. And then I sang 'If I Die Young,' and everyone loved whenever I sang that song. But yeah, I was like, 11 years old."