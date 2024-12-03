Eminem's Mother, Debbie Nelson, Dead At 69

Shocking news broke by TMZ reveals that Debbie Nelson, Eminem's mother, has died at the age of 69. She had been battling lung cancer and died on Monday, December in St. Joseph, Missouri. Her diagnosis was revealed in September by multiple outlets, saying that she didn't have much time left.

News of Debbie Nelson's health and terminal cancer was shared with In Touch Weekly by an insider in September. "There are not many options [for Debbie]," the insider told the outlet, "She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]."

According to the outlet, while Eminem has supported her financially for the past few years, Eminem has not been in contact with her or his other family members in Missouri. "People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," the insider continued.

"He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

Eminem And Debbie

Eminem's relationship with Debbie Nelson was bumpy, to say the least. He would talk about Debbie in several diss tracks, including "Cleanin' Out My Closet" where, among other things, describes him witnessing her mother "poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen." Her mother would sue Eminem in the early 2000s, receiving a $25,000 settlement. Debbie would also publish "My Son Marshall, My Son Emimen," an autobiography in which she recalls her relationship with her son.

While their relationship saw difficult times, they ended up patching things up. Eminem even released "Headlights" a song in which he apologizes to his mother. Debbie congratulated Eminem on his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said at the time. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you."