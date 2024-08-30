Woman Doesn't Change Oil In Car For Two Years, Suffers The Consequences

There are some basic upkeep-type tasks that you need to do to maintain your vehicle in good working order. It's easy to put those automotive responsibilities off when you are very busy. Unfortunately, procrastination of this kind usually catches up with you. That is what a TikTok user named Emily sheepishly discovered when she failed to change the oil in her car for two years. Not good, Emily! If you don't take care of your wheels, they won't take care of you.

She posted about the major consequences of her lack of attentiveness to her car. Emily probably did that in hopes of sparing others the same unhappy fate. We are passing it along so you won't endure what she went through!

When Should You Change The Oil In Your Vehicle?

This Is An Issue Definitely Worth Knowing About

Per Consumer Reports, the traditional guidance of having an oil change "every 3,000 miles or every three months" does not really apply anymore. "Many automakers have oil-change intervals at 7,500 or even 10,000 miles and six or 12 months," advises the publication.

John Ibbotson, a Consumer Reports automotive expert, states, "Your owner's manual has more detailed information about your car than any mechanic does. Don't get talked into too-often oil changes. Follow the manual and your car's engine should stay well-lubricated and perform well."

Handy, common-sense advice!

What Happened To Emily's Car?

Unfortunately, It's Now Apparently Done For

Emily acknowledged on TikTok via Unilad that she interpreted the warning lights on her dashboard as a mere "suggestion." Big mistake! Those lights mean something. When they go on, you should promptly check out what they are indicating. It could be a minor issue or a significant one.

She also mentioned that in three years, she only had a single oil change.

So the stage was set for a problem....

Emily's Car Was Smoking Badly

It Understandably Alarmed Emily

Emily's husband told her to change the oil, but even that did not remedy the issue. Have you ever heard the expression, "Too little, too late?"

"I thought stuff just had to [like], clear out," Emily observed. "But it was driving funny, it felt heavy, it was making a rattling noise. I was like, 'I think it's more than just getting my oil changed. There's something going on in here'."

Yup, there was. Smoke kept coming from the car to an extent that Emily was wary of driving it.

"I'm pretty sure I ruined my car,"Emily conceded.

The lesson here is to always be current with your vehicle's maintenance. You won't regret it!