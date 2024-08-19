Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Believes The King Is Haunting A Las Vegas Hotel

Elvis Presley may be gone, but his presence lingers on all these decades after his death. In fact, his stepbrother believes the King is haunting a Las Vegas hotel.

Speaking with Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, David Stanley said that he still feels Presley's presence at the hotel. Before it was Westgate, the hotel was the International Hotel. Presley performed his famous Las Vegas residency at the hotel. Since his death, people said they felt the King's presence there.

"There haven't been any confirmed ghost 'sightings' although there have been countless claims by guests and performers who say they have seen him," Stanley said. "Many others have spoken about feeling Elvis' presence at various spots on the property. I often feel my brother's presence and have had a few experiences where I've believed Elvis was communicating with me."

It's something David Stanley felt there as well. He also opened up about his stepbrother's time in Vegas. He said the King prepared for concerts using a "nasal douche. This would clear his throat and would help alleviate his concerns about getting 'Vegas throat' before or during a show."

Elvis Presley's Stepbrothers Talk

He also said that Presley spent "much of his spare time training in his suite."

David Stanley was one of three stepbrothers for Elvis Presley. Presley's father Vernon remarried in 1960 after his mother died. Meanwhile, stepbrother Billy Stanley previously spoke with Fox News about the last time he saw the King alive. He asked Billy, "Do you believe God forgives us for all our sins?"

Stanley replied, "Well, yeah, I mean, we've talked about this for almost 17 years, Elvis."

Presley replied, "I just wanted to hear you say that, Billy."

The two also reportedly spoke about what they wanted from the future. Presley wanted to get rid of his manager as well as find a new romance. The King's stepbrother also spoke about how the musician performed

"One thing that both surprised and impressed me was that Elvis didn't read music, but he was a phenomenal musician," Stanley said. "He played guitar, piano, drums, bass — he could pick up just about any instrument. And play almost anything. He was just a natural musician. He even produced a number of his own records. The same was true for his acting."