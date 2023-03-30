Elvis Presley's Ex Reveals Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photos of Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend has come forward with a touching tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 in January this year. Linda Thompson dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, and on March 29, she shared to Instagram a collection of "precious" photos of Lisa Marie taken in the early 1970s.

"Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day," Thompson's caption began. "These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos."

Taken in 1974, the first few photos in the carousel show a six-year-old Lisa Marie smiling and showing off her missing front teeth.

"Little "Yisa Marisa" as I remember her so lovingly," Thompson continued in the caption. "She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth. She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart."

Advertisement

In additional photos, taken in 1973, Lisa Marie sits beside a woman named Dee on a boat in Lake Tahoe. There's also a festive shot of Lisa Marie wearing pajamas while posing with Thompson and other women in front of a Christmas tree.

Thompson told People that she was "absolutely devastated" after Lisa Marie's death. The pair had kept in touch sporadically over all these years, and Thompson revealed the final, touching message Lisa Marie sent her:

"The very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji."

Thompson also shared that she was the first person Lisa Marie called when her father died in 1977.

Advertisement

"I will always be profoundly grateful to the little nine-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," said Thompson.

She continued, "If there is any solace to be found now, it's in my knowing that Lisa Marie was sure I loved her and her daddy."

READ MORE: Riley Keough Looks Identical to Priscilla Presley in These Throwback Photos From 1980

Related Videos