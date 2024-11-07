Elvis Presley's Cook Reveals Icon's Favorite Thanksgiving Meal: Fix It For Yourself This Holiday Season

Everyone knows Elvis. The iconic singer left quite a legacy behind. However, although he was famous he still had to eat and loved food like the rest of us do. Not only did he have favorite restaurants that he would frequent, he also had favorite dishes for the holiday. Recently, his cook revealed Elvis Presley's favorite Thanksgiving meal! Spice your Thanksgiving up this year and make Elvis's favorite holiday meal.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Elvis Presley's Favorite Thanksgiving Meal

Shutterstock photo by Stefano Chiacchiarini'74

When you are as famous and busy as Elvis, you are not cooking your own meals. Luckily, his long-time cook Nancy Rooks decided to share the secret inside-information on Elvis Presley's favorite Thanksgiving meal. She said, "He liked the turkey and the dressing and the cranberry sauce." Who doesn't am I right?

Then she continued, "But sometimes with crowder peas and sliced onion and tomatoes." Next, she elaborated on another important side dish of the feast. She said, "And he liked sweet potatoes, especially candied yams." So, it would seem that Elvis favored a traditional Thanksgiving meal. If you want to eat like him! It shouldn't be so hard, here are some simple recipes to make a Thanksgiving dinner fit for Elvis.

A Thanksgiving Feast Fit For Elvis

If you are a beginner cook but want to eat like a star, all of these recipes are beginner-friendly and delicious! Have no fear and dig in. First up, we will tackle the star of the feast, the turkey. Allrecipes shares a simple recipe for a turkey with stuffing. You will need a turkey, a box of stuffing mix, butter, vegetables, bread, seasonings, and some oil.

You will want to remove all of the giblets from within the turkey. I know it's gross but it needs to be done. Boil water and stir in the stuffing mix. Cook the onion and celery in water then add cooked veggies to the stuffing. Add in bread pieces with salt and pepper. Then stuff the turkey cavity with the mixture. Rub the skin with vegetable oil and bake!

Onto The Sides

While I have never heard of crowder peas, Family Food On The Table has and they have a recipe for you! They even took Elvis Presley's favorite Thanksgiving meal and kicked it up a notch by adding bacon. Let's be honest, bacon makes everything better. I have no doubt that Elvis would approve. For instructions on how to make this delicious and simple recipe that takes only 30 minutes, be sure to check out Family Food On The Table's website.

Next, who doesn't love a sweet treat? I firmly believe that the candied yams are probably every person's favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner. Sweet potatoes, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, vanilla extract, and butter. What could go wrong? Whisk it Real Gud gives a simple and efficient recipe to follow that is great for all levels of cooks. Just reading the recipe makes my mouth water.

So there you have it! With three easy-to-make dishes you can now replicate Elvis Presley's favorite Thanksgiving meal. Be sure to blast some of his tunes to honor him as you and your family chow down this holiday season.