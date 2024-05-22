Elvis Presley's Bedside Bible Goes To Auction Amid Graceland Foreclosure Drama

I have no words (but I'll find them). We all know about the Graceland drama, yes? Well, how about this wrinkle for you? GWS Auctions is selling what looks like an authentic bible of Elvis Presley's. Their selling point? Not that it's just some dusty old bible, no, no! Folks, this is Presley's personal bedside bible from the night he died.

Currently? The highest bid is going for $30,000. However, if you're so inclined (and have the money to spare), you can throw in an early bid! The "live bidding" begins on May 25 at 7:00 AM PT. If I'm entirely honest with y'all, you have Google — I'm not providing a link to the bidding page. Morally, I'm of the mind that this whole debacle is gross to the highest possible degree. Your engagement with the bidding page is entirely your business.

I got your back if you're morbidly curious, though! The bible has Presley's full name embossed on the bottom. There are also bookmarked pages and underlined passages — presumably, the sections Presley valued the most. One "lucky" bidder will also own a handwritten letter from Presley's cousin, Patsy Presley.

Elvis Presley's Bible Is Up For Sale Within The Chaos Surrounding Graceland

Now, allegedly — and I do mean allegedly — the auction house's owner is Priscilla Presley's former business manager, Brigitte Kruse. Kruse filed a lawsuit against Priscilla earlier this year, alleging that Priscilla had cut her out of various business dealings. It's not my place to offer any outlandish speculations from here on out. I'll leave it at "the whole thing makes me feel physically ill."

"What the h— is going on with Graceland???? If I see Elvis Presley's belt up for auction, there are going to be questions." It's nice to see I'm not alone in being immensely put off. If memory serves, only a select few members of the Presley family have access to Elvis' bedroom in Graceland in the first place.

Again, I refuse to articulate any judgment one way or the other in the ongoing Graceland war. It's been sloppy enough as it is. I hope all parties can reach a satisfactory conclusion and avoid further pain for the Presley family.