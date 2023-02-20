Peek Inside Elvis & Priscilla Presley's Jaw-Dropping Former Beverly Hills Home

When Elvis and Priscilla Presley married in 1967, they purchased a three-bedroom, five-bathroom starter home in which they planned to start their new lives together. That home is now worth nearly $30 million, and it's off the market, but this piece of rock-and-roll history is well worth exploring, especially for fans of the King himself.



The newlyweds purchased the sprawling Beverly Hills home in the Trousdale Estates enclave to the tune of $400,00. The 5,367-square-foot home was smack dab in the middle of a community that Hollywood's rich and famous called home, tucked away off the main road with a picturesque view of Los Angeles at its back door. This is the very same home that the Presleys raised newborn daughter Lisa Marie in, and the very same front gate where Presley would graciously sign autographs for fans.



It's a home that's more than eye-popping and prohibitively expensive for most. It's also part of history, especially for anyone who's ever appreciated Elvis's music. Here's a brief look at the King and his family's first Beverly Hills home.

The Front





The Street

The front of the home has a lengthy driveway and a covered entrance that leads to its double-door entryway. This view from further down past the street entrance gives the home the appearance of a business.





The Living Room

The home can be seen just off the street at 1174 N. Hillcrest Rd., where Presley famous spent time signing autographs for fans. The driveway turns downward into the home, which is tucked out of the way for privacy's sake.





The Den

The spacious living area is filled with windows and glass panels, which brings plenty of light into the room on sunny days like the one in the photo. This living room acts as the home's central "hub" that branches off into the other living spaces throughout. A fireplace ties the room together.





The Kitchen

The den area, seen from the side, features large glass doors that open up into the backyard, which includes a picturesque view of Beverly Hills and the city of Los Angeles. Though the room is large on its own, its surrounding transparent panels give the illusion that it's bigger than it actually is.





The Dining Area

The home's clean, modern kitchen has all the amenities you'd expect, from an ivory island in the middle of the room to a glossy stove, two-door refrigerator, dishwasher and matching appliances, and all-white cabinetry. It's the same configuration that wouldn't be out of place in an everyday home elsewhere.





The Patio and Pool

The dining area is tucked away next to the kitchen, and features a distraction-free room with another sliding door that leads to the backyard and patio area. It's the perfect place for family dinners and gatherings.





The Back

At the back of the home is a massive patio and pool area. The in-ground pool is situated so that it overlooks the gorgeous view of the city, but is obscured by a stone gate to add a bit more privacy. All of the home's sliding doors lead to the patio so it's accessible from nearly anywhere in the house.





The View

The back of the home is largely obscured by bushes and trees to keep the home under cover of nature (likely to keep fans from intruding on the Presleys' privacy), but it's still just as majestic from the back as it is in the front.





Walking out on to the patio and taking a dip in the pool or just looking out the many glass panels means being met with a breathtaking view of the city of Los Angeles. Whether looking at the skyline or taking in the many lights of the hustle and bustle of the city, you've got to admit, this view is certainly worth of a King.