Elton John Says He's Missing A Lot Of Organs, Says "There's Not Much of Me Left"

Elton John has been through a lot throughout his life. In fact, the singer recently reflected on the number of surgeries he's had and the number of missing organs as well.

The musician joked, "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate."

He also pointed out that he doesn't have his original knees or right hip. John is thankful for his partner David and kids for being by his side.

"I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough], you're the people that made me. I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world," the music icon continued.

Elton John Talks Family

John said he never thought much of himself as a family man until he became a father. He said he loves his family more than anything. John said, "I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."

Ultimately, his family played a role in his decision to stop touring.

"As you know, I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it," John said. However, he still finds a way to bring music into his life.

"I've still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life. But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I'm so thrilled," he insisted.

John has had health problems in recent years, experiencing limited visibility in one eye. He also fell last year injuring his hip. However, he said music has kept his spirits up.

"Even when I was in my darkest times, I still played music, I still recorded music, so I have to say thank you to music for being the most incredible inspiration to me throughout my whole life," John said.