Elton John Reportedly Announced That He Has Lost His Vision

Elton John, the legendary singer of timeless hit songs like "Rocket Man" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," made the shocking, concerning announcement last night that he has lost his eyesight. According to CNN and other news outlets. Elton provided the sad health update in London on December 1 at a performance of the musical The Devil Wears Prada.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Per the outlet, Elton said, "I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it's hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight." He crafted the score for the production.

This Unfortunate Health Situation Is Impeding Elton John's Work

It's Been A Problem For Him For A While

Per Good Morning America via CNN, Elton, 77, said recently, "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest."

He added, "So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but... I'm kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this (the interview), but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."

Elton Went Public With His Serious Eye Issue In September

Three months ago, he disclosed on Instagram that he was experiencing "a severe eye infection" that affected his sight in one eye. At the time, he sounded guardedly optimistic that the condition would clear up. Now, however, Elton's tome is matter-of-fact but rather less upbeat.

He No Longer Tours But Has Been Busy

Writing The Score For 'The Devil Wears Prada' Kept Him Occupied

The stage show is based on a novel by author Lauren Weisberger which became a hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep as an acid-tongued fashion magazine editor who tyrannizes her hapless young staff, including Anne Hathaway. Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, and Simon Baker were also in the popular and highly entertaining film.