Elton John Announces Severe Eye Infection That Caused Him To Have Impaired Vision In One Eye

The legendary Elton John recently went public with the troubling news that he had a severe eye infection which impaired his vision in one eye.

Elton, 77, posted on Instagram, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

He added, "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

He closed the message with, "With love and gratitude, Elton John."

There are few artists in the music world with the amazing staying power and consistent brilliance of Elton John. His epic, decades-long career is matchless. And who can forget his deeply emotional performance at the funeral of his friend Princess Diana in 1997? It was a moment that will be forever etched in cultural history.

Fans Rushed To Support Elton John After Hearing Of His Eye Issue

Many Left Compassionate Comments On His IG Post

One person wrote, "May God bless you and fully heal you." Another weighed in with, "Wishing you a speedy recovery thoughts with you." Yet a third posted, "Sending you [heart emoji] and healing."

Elton Is Reportedly Planning To Be At The Premiere Of A New Biographical Documentary About Him

Elton John: Never Too Late will be unveiled "at the Toronto International Film Festival, later this week," according to foxnews.com.

Ever the trouper, he apparently intends to be there. The film will be on Disney+ in December. A Disney press release via foxnews.com stated, "As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today."

We wish you well, Elton John!