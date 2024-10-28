Elon Musk's Son "Little X" Goes Viral After Trump Rally But I'm Worried About Bringing Kids Into Politics

With the election just about a week away, Donald Trump hit Madison Square Garden over the weekend drawing the attention of thousands. Elon Musk was also in attendance, and he brought along his 4-year-old son as well. Following the rally, Musk's son went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with users calling him "Little X."

Musk's son's name is X Æ A-Xii. In photos and videos from the rally, Musk put a red MAGA hat that read 'Make Voting Great Again' on his son's head. The 4-year-old also held a Trump Vance sign with his father's name on it.

The 4-year-old posed beside former First Lady Melania Trump in one photo. Musk himself spoke on stage where he talked about cutting wasteful spending on the federal budget. "Your money is being wasted," Musk said on stage. "We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book."

People Adore Little X But I'm Concerned

Several people took to social media to share their thoughts about Little X. For the most part, many of the comments were positive. One wrote, "How adorable is little X in his maga hat?" Another wrote, "Little X is going to do great things one day" Another wrote, "I hope many more little X's to come. We need visionary's and builders. And if course.... Patriots!!"

Yet another wrote, "I was so very happy watching this on TV last night. Elon has not looked this happy in a long time. A great night and little X is getting so big."

Another wrote, "You and Little X are rightly proud of Elon; let's pray that Trump returns to the WH in his rightful place behind the Resolute Desk so he and Elon can get to work."

Despite the overall positivity, bringing Little X into politics has me worried. I'm more worried about the 4-year-old, and Musk opening up the toddler to online hate. Politics are really divisive and very heated these days. At 4-years-old, it's unlikely that Little X has a strong grasp on what's going on even with Musk as his father.

In the past, we've seen people zero in on the children of presidents such as Barron Trump or Malia and Sasha Obama. In many ways, these children didn't ask for all the spotlight. While Little X is unlikely to be online, he will eventually get older and may look back. Everything's permanent on the internet, so I'm concerned about any hate pushed at the young child.