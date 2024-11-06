Elon Musk's Mother Slammed For Racist Tweet

Elon Musk had a big day after Donald Trump won presidency. But prior to the vote, his mother ended up getting slammed for a racist tweet she made.

Musk's mother Maye Musk, 76, criticized a reporter's ethnicity in a deleted tweet. She took aim at New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac. She learned that Mac was planning what she called a "hit piece" on her son for his association with Trump.

Trump and Musk have made quite the pair since the billionaire came out in support of the president elect in the final months of his campaign. Sensing the coming piece, Maye tweeted about the journalist, criticizing his race.

"I've heard there is going to be an Elon hit piece by @RMac18 in the [New York Times] tomorrow. Sadly, Ryan is an American Vietnamese reporter," Maye wrote on Tuesday night. After posting the tweet, she apparently had second thoughts. She ended up deleting the tweet from the platform. But not before others saw the tweet.

Elon Musk's Mother Speaks Out

Journalist Tyler Kingkade slammed Maye for the racist tweet about the reporter.

"For the record, Ryan Mac was born and raised in California. Not that it matters," NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade wrote. "Calling out a reporter for their ethnic heritage is never appropriate... He also won a Polk Award. No one should ever bet on his stories being inaccurate."

Meanwhile, Maye said that she had Vietnamese fans who she do will "believe the article if it is hateful and/or dishonest." It's quite a strange exchange to be sure.

Meanwhile, Mac embraced her comment by making a post of his own. He wrote, "Anyone doing any American Vietnamese s**t tonight?" He also added to his X bio, "American Vietnamese."

Meanwhile, Musk's mother defended herself from criticism. She blasted Kingkade for lying about her son. She said that both reporters have been "lying about [Elon] for 15 years."

"Ha!" she wrote. "I mentioned this on X Spaces with Elon and everyone. They laughed so much. Nothing new. It must be hard to be hateful and dishonest continuously. Hope Ryan is paid well.'"