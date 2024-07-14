Elon Musk Tweets BBC Interview Revealing Major Details About Shooter, Secret Service

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk is reacting to the shooting at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. As typical of the billionaire, he had some choice words. He wrote, "The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign."

He also shared an interview with an eyewitness that shined some light on the shooting. An eyewitness claimed to see someone crawling across a rooftop with a rifle. The eyewitness claims that police didn't take his claims seriously and didn't immediately address the matters. He also tried to get the attention of the Secret Service.

However, it was too late. Shots rang out while the eyewitness was trying to wave down Secret Service. He said that he was trying to wave down and point at the shooter. He expressed disbelief that Trump wasn't immediately evacuated when they identified a potential threat. However, the eye witness said that Secret Service should have been on all the roofs.

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Shooter Killed At Rally

The eyewitness also claims that the Secret Service killed the shooter. He said that the Secret Service blew the shooter's head off. They then climbed up on the roof to confirm the kill. Meanwhile, the Secret Service has released a statement about the shooting. It confirmed that the shooter is dead and another died. They also confirmed that two other attendees were injured.

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."