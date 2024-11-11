Elon Musk Rants At 'SNL' For Mocking Him Over Election Win

Billionaires openly backing presidential elections should be warning signs for everyone everywhere. So, when Elon Musk, one of the least philanthropic billionaires on the planet started backing Trump, the anti-humanitarian, alarm bells should have been going off. But, all we got was a poorly written SNL sketch making light of the election win, and ripping on Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the man who bought out Tesla from its inventors, and then paid the real founders a lot of money to let him call himself the founder, went all in on Trump's campaign. He clearly funded a lot of his campaign through various means. On top of that, he also lent his face to the whole movement. This roped in his millions of devout money-dazzled fans.

Now Donald Trump is back in power, people are noticing just how much Elon is hanging around, including SNL. In a skit released for the US presidential elections, one particular SNL segment raised a response from Elon.

The segment isn't particularly intelligent, and just takes low blows as Elons weird demeanor. However, it raised a response from the man on his public soapbox, X. "They are so mand that @donandtrump won." he laughs. And honestly, the rather flaccid stab at the elections from SNL does feel a bit like that.

Elon Musk is The New First Lady

Rather than making jokes about Elon promising Mars and considering the win his own, SNL should really have dissected the Trump/Elon romance. As has been noted, Trump's wife has been remarkably absent, preferring to spend time with her children. However, her space is not empty.

In a remarkable photo released on X, just after the election, we see Trump and Elon in one happy family photo. Kai Trump posted the picture on November 7th, with the caption 'The Whole Squad.' And there they all are. Trump and his family, and Elon and his, all tucked up cozy together in the White House.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024

Whatever is going on between one of the richest men in the world and the leader of the United States needs to be very closely watched. Elon is nothing if not self-interested. If he has any kind of political sway over Donald Trump, the country needs to be on its toes. SNL may have missed the mark on most of their Elon sketch, but the part about him winning the election may have been a little too accurate.