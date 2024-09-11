Elon Musk Gets Backlash After Seemingly Offering To Impregnate Taylor Swift

Elon Musk is drawing backlash from Swifties across the globe after he snidely offered to impregnate Taylor Swift. Or was he trying to give away one of his own children?

"Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote on X early Wednesday.

Musk currently has 12 kids, so was he trying to give Swift one or was he hoping to add to his own lineage. It's unclear. But what is clear is the backlash it caused afterward. Of course, Musk was taking a shot at Swift after embraced being a childless cat lady.

That term was previously used as a derogatory term by Vice President hopeful J.D. Vance to describe the left.

"You are creepy and weird," one Swift fan responded on X.

"This is so weird man," a second person wrote. Another wrote, "Taylor wants precisely zero to do with you." Yet another wrote, "You really think you are an Alpha, don't you?"

Musk's remarks come after Swift took to social media to announce she was endorsing Kamala Harris as president.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the Grammy winner wrote along with a photo of herself with her cat Benjamin Button.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Her original post follows:

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."