Elon Musk Finally Gets His Place in Trumps New Governmental Line Up, Leader of D.O.G.E

In this episode of 'The USA' a billionaire buys his way into the government in a department named after a cryptocurrency he's heavily invested in. Elon Musk has been put on a board designed to restructure the government, and it's called D.O.G.E. Understandably, the internet is up in arms.

Videos by Wide Open Country

We all knew that the millions of dollars Elon Musk poured into the Trump campaign weren't for naught. However, I didn't personally expect him to be appointed to a government staff slashing, democracy changing, position this fast. But, here we are, with Elon Musk at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E for short.

This announcement comes along with many supporters of the DOGE crypto coins joy at the promotion. Only a few years ago Elon was sued for $258 billion for shamelessly promoting the coin. It wasn't successful, but the shill was still highlighted as illegal. However, now Elon is able to promote his investment with his new government department.

Understandably, the internet is blowing up about the new position, department, and the promise of a crypto boost. One excited investor posted "WE ARE SO BACK! ??? DOGE TO THE MOON!" as he expects to see his coins rocket in price. He isn't wrong, it has increased by 98% in the last 5 days and is only climbing.

What is D.O.G.E And The New Department for Musk?

This new department, created by Donald Trump will have a very specific purpose. In a statement released, he outlines it as "The Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE")... will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies." The main purpose od D.O.G.E will be to streamline the government, presumably firing anyone Trump or Musk finds unsavory. How very dictatorial of him.

BREAKING: President-Elect Donald Trump announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) pic.twitter.com/zYtr6qZjeJ — America (@america) November 13, 2024

The D.O.G.E unit will work from outside the government, offering advice. It will be headed up by "the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy." The use of words is unbelievable, as highlighted by a few X users. "Keyword is the "GREAT" Elon BOOM" tweets one, clearly in support of the bizarre use of language in the message.

Reactions to Musk being given his own, government dismantling D.O.G.E department are mixed. One X user laments the appointment, "What is this timeline", she says in disbelief. However, others are pumped, looking at Musk's past successes. "Elon cut Twitter staff by like 50% and it's still running. Maybe he can do the same to the federal government," she states, raising an interesting point. I guess looking at the US government as a business rather than a democracy explains a lot of what goes on.

Putting the governmental systems of the United States in the hands of D.O.G.E is an incredible move from Trump. Of course, if it will be effective is yet to be seen. However, whether it is ethical is already absolutely clear. It isn't. Keeping a selfish billionaire like Elon Musk as a right-hand man and governmental advisor in charge of firing and hiring can only spell corruption, and the death of US democracy. Well, in my humble opinion anyway.