Elon Musk Could Buy MSNBC From Comcast

When one person gets too much power, especially in the media, it can become dangerous. The first thing you need to ask is why they're so interested in controlling information in the first place. This is why the prospect of Elon Musk buying MSNBC should be approached with extreme caution.

Over the past few months, Elons investments have been paying dividends. He's the right-hand man of the new Trump administration and has himself an all-new spot in the government. X, although not doing so well, is still his mouthpiece, with over 600 monthly users a month. And now, with the possible selloff of Comcast companies, Musk is looking to buy MSNBC.

This would add yet another media outlet to his repertoire, giving him more ways to spread his voice. He is an outwardly spoken conservative, and happy to shout about it. Since his X takeover, he has used the platform as his personal soapbox, resulting in numerous shutdowns in countries and people leaving in their droves.

Media has always been owned by billionaires, so this would be nothing new. Recently, MSNBC has been struggling, with people finding their outspoken reporting hard to cope with. A transfer of ownership would be no big deal, I feel more people would just end up switching off their TVs.

The Internet is Up In Arms About The Possible Elon Musk MSNBC Takeover

This whole thing was kicked off with a little goading by Donald Trump on X. He posted a post on X about the sale of MSNBC, tagging Elon Musk, and tempting him to buy the outlet. In a situation akin to the Twitter buyout all those years ago, Musk shoots back with "How much does it cost?" A man with more money than god can still be peer pressured by one who can't even afford a decent tanning salon.

One commenter sums up both the fears and hopes of both sides in one fell swoop. They say "Buy MSNBC and turn it into the X Channel. Have a constant flow of the best contributors. Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, others. Imagine a "truth channel"." This is exactly what is playing on everyone's minds when they think about the possibility of Musk owning a channel like MSNBC.