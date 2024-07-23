Elon Musk Claims This is What Tore His Family Apart

Elon Musk publicly battles the idea of the 'woke left.' He's moving his entire SpaceX enterprise from California to Texas over pronoun rulings in the West Coast state. Additionally, it seems his stance tears his family apart. Now, he addresses this familial shift in public.

Recently, Elon Musk sits down with Dr. Jordan Peterson for an interview. There, he reveals his mission statement to 'destroy the woke mind virus.' Furthermore, he fixates on this issue because he no longer has a relationship with his transgender child. Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly known as Xavier, comes out back in June 2022, denouncing her father entirely. Rather, she opts for her mother's last name. "I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Vivian says.

Elon Musk Says 'Woke Mind Virus' Killed His Relationship With Transgender Child

Consequently, Elon takes the opportunity in public to denounce the act of sex changes. He claims trickery is why he signed documents to help Vivian, all while still using their former name and pronouns. ""It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't," Musk says.

Elon and Jordan Peterson continue discussing the 'incredibly evil' practice, with Musk saying those promoting it should be imprisoned. Moreover, he claims puberty blockers solely exist as 'sterilization drugs.' In addition, the Tesla CEO calls 'gender affirming care' a 'terrible euphemism.'

Still, Elon laments how the experience tears his family apart. However, Musk's intention is to 'destroy the woke mind virus.' "I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason," Elon states. "The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."