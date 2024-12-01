Ellen DeGeneres's UK Home Reportedly Floods Weeks After She Fled US

Ellen Degeneres is in for a watery UK welcome as her multi-million-pound home gets flooded courtesy of Storm Bert.

Videos by Wide Open Country

MailOnline reports that her dream home in the country has been flooded just days after her arrival to the UK. Storm Bert brought with it intense rains which has burst the banks of the a River Thames tributary that runs near her home.

The damage isn't exclusive to the talk host's home, however. Cotswolds was struck with 80 mph winds and torrential rain. Roads have been rendered impassable as they get flooded in 5 feet of water and locals have been trapped in their homes.

According to the outlet, a resident who lives near the couple said, "The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years."

The status of the celebrity couple is not currently known. It's also unknown if they were in the house as it flooded.

Ellen Degeneres' Escape Plan Met With Flooding

The damage to their properties wasn't disclosed by the reporting outlet.

Ellen Degeneres and her partner Portia De Rossi escaped the US after the Republicans won the election. Not wanting to live in a country they deemed unsafe for them, they thought to flee to the UK to start anew.

It seems Storm Bert thought to throw another hurdle their way. Talk about a British welcome.

Such flooding isn't something the couple have had to worry about living in California.

The flooding won't be something that'll stand in the couple's way, however. They've fallen in love with the property and the surrounding area. The couple were reportedly prepared to pay £2.5 million more than the asking price. So I'm sure some flooding damage won't be too much for them to sort out.

Recently, they've been seen visiting a local pub, The Farmer's Dog, owned by Jeremy Clarkson. The couple is seen sitting beside each other enjoying the entertainment.

I wonder how her neighbors, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley are doing in the harsh weather, however.