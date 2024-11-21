Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Fleeing The Country Over Trump Win

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly fled the country alongside her wife Portia de Rossi after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to TMZ, sources said that the couple chose to "get the hell out" of America after Trump won over Kamala Harris. The two reportedly felt "very disillusioned" with the fact that Trump won in a land slide against Harris.

They've settled into a new house in the Cotswolds in South West England. The couple reportedly purchased the property before the election. So it's unknown if they planned to always move to the U.K. or not.

They're also listing their mansion in Montecito, Calif. as well. So it doesn't sound like they're planning to come back to the States any time soon. Social media called out DeGeneres following the election for saying she would leave.

Well, apparently, she's a woman of her word.

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves LimeLight.

"Didn't Ellen say she'd leave the country if trump is elected?? ???," one user commented on her Nov. 7 Instagram post. Another wrote, "Aren't you supposed to be leaving the country by now."

DeGeneres has publicly supported Harris as president, writing, "There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

Previously, DeGeneres implied that she was leaving the limelight for good.

This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she said. DeGeneres also said that she wouldn't be reprising her role as Dory. "No, I'm going bye-bye, remember."

Meanwhile, DeGeneres also opened up about the backlash she got.

"I don't know how I could have known when there's 225 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings," she told Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview. "Unless I actually stayed here until that last person goes home at night."

"I really did think about not coming back, because it was devastating. It started with attacks on me and attacking everything that I stand for and believe in and built my career around ... I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy," she added.