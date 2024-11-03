Ellen Degeneres' Marriage is Reportedly in Turmoil for This Reason

We're seeing the downfall of Ellen Degeneres in live time. Her run as one of the dominant daytime talk show hosts exists as a relic of the past now. The allegations of her toxic work environment continues to follow her around like a bad odor. Moreover, she isn't really doing anything to quiet those accusations. She took a hiatus after ending her show and left the spotlight. But her attempts to win the public back with a tepid Netflix comedy special is arguably making things worse too. Apparently, it's affecting Ellen behind the scenes in her personal life too.

Recently, In Touch shared a report from one of their sources about the downward spiral of Ellen. There, they describe how Degeneres moves like "a deposed dictator as far as her reputation in show business is concerned. She is incredibly famous. She has a massive fortune, but all of her power and influence are gone and don't seem like they're ever coming back."

People Behind The Scenes See Turmoil in Marriage Between Ellen and Portia

Consequently, Degeneres' largely thorny behavior leaves people speculating that there's some misery back home with her wife Portia De Rossi. ""To put it mildly, Ellen's Netflix special did nothing to reverse her bad reputation," the source says. "It all comes down to Ellen's defiant, disagreeable tone in the special, and the assumption people make that something has to have changed massively behind the scenes in years since Ellen retired from her show."

The insider believes that the Netflix special will be the last time we see Degeneres in the spotlight. However, it's not the only thing she's cooking up behind the scenes. She's partnering with her wife Portia for a new skincare line Kind Science. However, the source suspects a bit of phoniness behind this move, especially with the abundance of celebrities with their own skincare lines already. "Ellen starting a skin care business with Portia reeks of desperation and suggests that it's hell at home if they need this new project to work on," they say. "People can tell that something is 'off.' Because they've never really seen Ellen like this before."