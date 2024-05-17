Elle King Says She Received Death Threats And People Told Her To Commit Suicide After Botched Dolly Parton Tribute

Elle King recently opened up about that disastrous Dolly Parton tribute. Well, according to the singer, she got plenty of hate online in the days and weeks after.

King found herself in the hot seat after appearing intoxicated and forgetting the lyrics to many of Parton's classic. According to the singer, she had a reason — she wasn't even supposed to headline. Likewise, she was apparently going through a bit of a traumatic time in her life, which affected her mentally. For that she said she wanted to apologize.

Speaking on Dear Chelsea podcast (via People), she opened up about the backlash.

"This is like a sacred stage and I f—-ed up," she confessed. "For all the people who are asking for an apology from me, hey, if you were there that night and I didn't get a chance to say I'm sorry to you, I apologize."

However, she said the abuse onine continued. Some people called her an "unfit mother." They said that she should "surrender" her two-year-old son to the state. The more violent and abusive comments actually urged the singer to go commit suicide.

Elle King Hated Online

King said, "Maybe I did have a little aggression built up of that ... the people who were sending me these messages weren't at the show. Dolly even said it, no one is going to be harder on me than me. I was very, very hard on myself, and I'm mortified."

Chelsea Handler offered a sympathetic ear, saying, "We all make mistakes like that. Everyone makes mistakes, whether they're that kind of mistake or different kind, it doesn't matter."

However, King said that ultimately the mess-up on her part led to her making changes and "becoming a stronger person."

"I'm not grateful for it, but at the same time, I can find a silver lining in literally anything," she said. "I'm going to choose to use this as a tool to not defeat me, but to make me, hopefully, a better person, and I can learn from my mistakes."

She also said she doesn't drink and perform anymore. She said, "Now, I don't drink before I go up and sing, and they're the best shows I've ever played. I'm proud to say that."