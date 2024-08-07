Elle King Reveals Why She Got Drunk During Dolly Parton Tribute

Dolly Parton fans don't take disrespect very easily. One thing about the rabid fanbase is they'll devour anyone who dares to detract from who she is or what she represents. Elle King learns this the hard way after drunkenly performing at Dolly's birthday bash. Now, the 'Ex's & Oh's' singer wants to clear the air on that rough stint in her life.

Recently, the 35 year old country crooner speaks on Kaitlyn Bristowe's 'Off the Vine' podcast. There, Elle reveals a little bit about her own personal mental health struggles. Moreover, she dips into how it informs her drunken actions during the Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute.

Elle King's Rough Mental Health State Causes Drunken Stupor During Dolly Parton Tribute

Ultimately, Elle identifies that if it hadn't happened at the Dolly's birthday bash, it would've been somewhere else. Eventually, she makes the decision to get help so she doesn't live in misery."I was very sad, and nobody really knows what I was what I was going through behind closed doors," King tells Bristowe. "And I just took that as, if it wasn't this, it's gonna be something else. I've had to heal and deal and go through things. And, someone said to me, I think you might find a silver lining or something good that comes out of your experience with that."

Elle goes on to describe the rough headspace she was in. Additionally, King realizes that only she can make the decision to get better. No one else can do it for her. "Ultimately, like, I couldn't go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through," Elle says. "I couldn't continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time."

It takes real courage to see the root issue from within. Oftentimes, it's easy to let yourself off the hook. However, it's beautiful that she nips the vicious cycle in its tracks.