Elle King Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Baby

Elle King has gone public with the announcement that she is pregnant with her second child, per Taste Of Country. It's more good news for the singer, who also recently said that she and her partner, Dan Tooker, were back together. The two had apparently split for a while. They have a young son named Lucky who was born three years ago and seems to have been a key reason for the couple's reconciliation.

King is finally due for some smooth sailing. Her life has been pretty rocky lately. We'll take a look at what's been happening with the talented Come Get Your Wife album vocalist.

King Made The Baby Reveal In A Sweet Video

She Posted It On Instagram

The video shows Dan Tooker at Billy Bob's in Texas. He yanks a rope and confetti and blue balloons rain down. It's a gleeful, joyous moment for this adorable family! Looks like they can't wait for the newest little member to arrive.

The Year Started Off Badly For Elle King

She Seemed To Have Had Too Much To Drink At A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

King couldn't remember the lyrics to a song, "Marry Me," that she was slated to perform at the musical gala held by the Grand Ole Opry to mark Dolly Parton's 78th birthday in January. She reportedly "heckled" the concert-goers. After that, King postponed several of her own shows and was out of sight for months.

Parton was characteristically gracious about the whole incident. The Opry reportedly apologized for King's off-color language. But King knew that the damage was done. She seemed to take stock of her life at that low point and shifted course.

"I felt so afraid to ever have a drink before I go onstage again because I appreciated someone buying tickets to my concert....I did let people down that day,. And ultimately, I let myself down that day, and I never wanted to feel that way again," the singer said per Taste Of Country via People.

Elle King is doing great now. We wish her, Dan Tooker, and their son, Lucky, the best as they await the birth of Elle and Dan's second child!