Elle King Postpones Concerts After Dolly Parton Controversy

Elle King has postponed several shows in recent days, clearing her concert calendar until late March.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), legendary Dallas venue Billy Bob's Texas announced that King's Friday night gig there has been rescheduled for Sept. 21. The following day, King shared via an Instagram story that four additional upcoming dates have been moved to March.

"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can't make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!" she wrote.

No word yet on whether or not the postponements have any connection to King's appearance last Friday (Jan. 19) at the Opry's 78th birthday celebration for Dolly Parton.

Clips from Friday night show King flubbing the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me," substituting such lines as "I don't give a shi*t" and "I don't know the lyrics to these things in this f**king town... Don't tell Dolly 'cause it's her birthday."

Afterward, King bantered with her dissatisfied audience, saying, "You bought tickets to this s**t. You ain't getting your money back" and admitting to being "f**king hammered."

The Opry apologized the next day on Twitter in a direct response to a dissatisfied customer.

On Monday (Jan. 22), Parton's younger sister Stella addressed the King controversy.

"Since we're comparing apples to oranges on here. I'm still stewing and thinking bout how any lil spoiled brat with an opportunity to sing on the Opry to pay tribute to a legendary songwriter like Dolly Parton would just piss on the star circle on the stage," Stella wrote, adding that "Taylor Swift wouldn't."

Stella is no stranger to the country music scene. With her own 40-plus years of experience, she has created her own path as a country singer and had some successful singles in the '70s. Most notably, 1975's "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight" was a Top 10 hit.

An experienced author and actor as well, Stella told People in 2022 that she always has "two or three projects on the cooker, in the slow-cooker." At the time of the interview, Stella was promoting a film she stars in, "Nothing is Impossible."